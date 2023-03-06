Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Xcel Energy Center in August

A legendary singer is teaming up with one of the best-selling bands of all time for a North American tour, which will kick off in Minnesota this summer.

Monday, Live Nation announced that Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will go on a 20-city tour starting Aug. 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Richie has sold more than 125 million albums and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while Earth, Wind & Fire has won nine Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

The two iconic artists will start their tour in St. Paul before heading to Chicago, Toronto and more than a dozen other cities late this summer. The tour will wrap up in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website, and Citi card members will have a presale starting on March 7.