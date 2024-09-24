Lino Lakes City Council censures member after encouraging anti-Muslim email

The Lino Lakes City Council censured a council member on Monday following his response to an anti-Muslim email.

Councilmember Chris Lyden was censured in a 3-1 vote on Monday night after his response to an email that the city said contains “very significant negative and derogatory commentary related to the Koran and the Muslim faith.”

In August, Lyden replied to the email, saying, “Might be the best email I have ever received! Thank you Sir!” The contents of the initial email have not been released.

During Monday’s council meeting, Lyden spoke for himself, saying, “I’m not afraid of the facts, I’m afraid of people who are afraid of the facts.”

Lyden added that in his nine years on the council and throughout years of coaching youth sports, he has never “been accused of being a racist.”