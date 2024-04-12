E-scooters and e-bikes return to Minneapolis and St. Paul for season

With the warmer weather, the time for riding bikes and scooters around town has returned for the season. Minneapolis and St. Paul residents and visitors can now get around the cities using e-scooters and e-bikes again.

The lime green rentable e-scooters and e-bikes from Lime have already hit the pavement in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The company says that people took 961,717 rides on Lime’s electronic scooters and bikes last year, up 91% from 2022, which saw 504,000 rides.

Lime first arrived in the Twin Cities in 2018. Since then, riders have taken a total of 3.2 million trips in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the press release says.

In Minneapolis, you’ll also see Veo e-bikes and e-scooters available for rental. Lime and Veo are the two vendors the city is using for rentable electronic bikes and scooters, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

In St. Paul, two vendors were approved for e-scooters — Lime and Spin — while Lime will be the only e-bike vendor, according to the city’s websites.