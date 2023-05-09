Lil Yachty announces Nov. 4 performance in Minneapolis

Lil Yachty will perform at The Fillmore in Minneapolis on Nov. 2, according to a news release from Live Nation.

The show is part of The Field Trip Tour, a 39-stop global tour for Lil Yachty’s psychedelic, alternative rock album “Let’s Start Here”.

The news release added that Lil Yachty will play in Wisconsin on Nov. 4 following his performance in Minneapolis.

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale on May 9 at 10 a.m. and general tickets will be available on May 12 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.