Lil Uzi Vert to visit Minneapolis as first stop on national tour

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert released tour dates for his “Pink Tape Tour” on Friday and announced a stop in Minnesota.

Lil Uzi Vert is scheduled to perform at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to a news release from Live Nation.

Live Nation said the tour comes after Lil Uzi Vert released his third album on June 30, called Pink Tape.

Tickets to see the Philadelphia native go on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster.