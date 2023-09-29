Lightning strike suspected of starting house fire in Maple Grove

A lightning strike that happened as storms moved across the state Friday morning is suspected to have started a house fire in Maple Grove.

The Maple Grove Fire Department says crews were called just before 7 a.m. after residents reported a their house was hit by lightning and there were flames on the exterior of the home.

The deputy fire chief who arrived at the scene first requested a second alarm and crews were then able to quickly knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but evidence from an initial investigation point toward lightning, the department says.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately clear.

CenterPoint Energy crews were also called to investigate possible damage to a natural gas supply.