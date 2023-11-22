Lift Bridge Brewing announces launch of 2 THC drinks

Lift Bridge Brewing Co. announced Wednesday that it has added two THC sparkling beverages to its menu.

Beginning Wednesday, customers can purchase four-packs of the beverages, made with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC from Lift Bridge Brewing Co.’s taprooms in Stillwater and New Richmond, Wis. Each can is 12 ounces and contains 10 mg of THC, the company said.

The beverages will soon be available in retail stores across the Twin Cities. Lift Bridge also said the two drinks are the first in a planned series of hemp-based products, including a line of gummies.

The first two flavors are:

Limelon: A blend of honeydew and watermelon with a kick of lime.

Fruit Cup: A combo of peach, pineapple, pear, grape and cherry.