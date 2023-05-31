Legrand AV Inc. in Shakopee to permanently close later this year

Legrand AV Inc. plans to close its facility in Shakopee and lay off about 70 employees later this year, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Citing reorganization and restructuring, the company said it plans to cease all operations on Nov. 30. Layoffs are set to begin Sept. 1 and will be complete by Dec. 31.

The company said it spoke with each impacted employee back in April about the upcoming layoffs.

The employees are not represented by a union and bumping rights do not exist. The news release also states there are no trade implications at this time.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Legrand AV Inc. for a statement but has not yet heard back.