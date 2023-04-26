Lead developer picked for project on former Hillcrest Golf Club in St. Paul

The St. Paul Port Authority has chosen the lead developer for a housing project in the city’s Greater East Side neighborhood.

Wednesday, the port authority said Sherman Associates will lead development for the $400 million housing project at The Heights, which is the $550 million redevelopment of the former Hillcrest Golf Club.

Project plans call for more than 1,000 housing units to be built on the 112-acre site, which will also feature parks, trails, wetlands and open space. Under the public-private partnership, the mix of housing units is set to include workforce market rate, affordable and deeply affordable housing, as well as options for rent and sale.

The port authority and city have gotten community input for the project since 2019, and Sherman says it will partner with JO Companies and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity for a portion of the housing units, with JO developing a multifamily building with 110-230 units and Habitat for Humanity developing 130-150 units, mostly townhomes.

“Sherman Associates has developed and managed multifamily housing in St. Paul for over 30 years and has a long-term commitment to the community. Along with the City of St. Paul, Ramsey County, and the State of Minnesota, we believe this to be one of the most important sites for redevelopment in the region and state,” Chris Sherman, president of Sherman Associates, said. “We look forward to engaging with our public and private partners and the community to deliver high-quality, sustainable homes that will enhance the East Side community for generations.”

The St. Paul Port Authority says The Heights is the largest modern-day investment in the city’s East Side.

“We are excited to have Sherman Associates as a partner committed to providing high-quality, sustainable, and equitable mixed-income housing to The Heights project. With Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and JO Companies at their side, I am confident in the delivery of much-needed housing options for the City of Saint Paul and its Greater East Side,” Todd Hurley, CEO of the port authority, said.

“The vision we’re leading at The Heights embodies our shared commitment to long-term sustainability and high-quality affordable housing,” Mayor Melvin Carter added. “We are excited to bring this development to fruition with our partners and provide more family housing options in our growing city.”

The city says the project will create at least 1,000 jobs and also seeks to exceed baseline sustainability standards.

Officials say infrastructure construction will start late this year or in early 2024, with construction on the multifamily buildings likely to start next fall. The goal is for the multifamily buildings to be ready in 2029 and the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity buildings to be finished by 2030.

Last week, Xcel Energy announced it will build a new service center on the 20-acre plot in The Heights.