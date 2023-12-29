Lawsuit: Eden Prairie dentist falsified records, attempted 32 procedures in one visit

A dentist and his practice in Eden Prairie are facing a lawsuit for negligence after allegedly providing eight crowns, four root canals, and 20 fillings to one patient in a single visit and falsifying medical records.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Hennepin County on Dec. 21, accuses Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry of failing to create a care plan to address tooth decay and dissolution, using an excess amount of anesthesia, failing to evaluate the patient’s bite before providing restorations (also known as fillings), falsifying medical records in regard to the amount of anesthesia used, and failing to control inflammation and bleeding.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is asking the court to grant her $50,000 in damages in addition to covering costs and disbursements.

The lawsuit alleges Dr. Molldrem’s dentistry work caused the plaintiff pain and suffering as well as significant injuries, disfigurement, loss of income and earning capacity.

A medical records expert hired by the plaintiff says Dr. Mollgren violated his duty of care the plaintiff was owed during her procedure, according to court records.