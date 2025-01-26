Law enforcement searching for teen who escaped custody in Carver County

Authorities in the Carver County area are searching for a 17-year-old who escaped from custody Sunday morning.

According to the Chaska Police Department, he escaped from the custody of a Blue Earth County deputy around 8:24 a.m. near the Carver County Government Center.

The teen was being brought to the county’s juvenile detention center.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama pants and no shoes. He is Black, 5’08” tall and weighs 140 pounds — if you see someone who matches this description, authorities ask that you call 911.

There is an ongoing search, including K9 units, a Minnesota State Patrol plane and several drones.