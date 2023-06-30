Law enforcement looking for driver after overnight crash in Minneapolis

The crash happened on I-35W near Broadway Street Northeast around 1 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement is looking for one of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Minneapolis during the early morning hours on Friday.

Just before 12:45 a.m., Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near I-35W and Broadway Street.

Authorities say one driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver left the scene. Troopers are working to identify the other driver in the crash.