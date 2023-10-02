Law enforcement investigating overnight rollover crash in West St. Paul

The crash happened near Oakdale Avenue and Westview Drive.

An overnight rollover crash is under investigation Monday morning in West St. Paul.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer caught footage of the crash’s aftermath around 1:30 a.m.

The crash happened near Oakdale Avenue and Westview Drive. At least one person was pulled from the rolled vehicle and taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

As of this time, no details have been released by police about the extent of that person’s injuries or their condition, how many others were inside the rolled vehicle and the extent of any of their potential injuries, as well as the cause of the crash and what led up to it.

