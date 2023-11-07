Law enforcement in Waite Park looking for information on alleged Monday night robbery

Officials in Waite Park are asking for the public to review camera footage in the area of a recent robbery.

Officers from the Waite Park Police Department were called to the 100 block of Waite Avenue South just before 7 p.m. on Monday on a report of a robbery in progress, according to a press release from the City of Waite Park.

Law enforcement officials say a woman was walking into a business at the location when three men wearing ski masks approached her, pushed her to the ground and took her purse.

Anyone who has video of before or after the incident or finds possible evidence in the area, like face masks, a purse, purse contents or credit cards, is urged to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.