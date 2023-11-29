Law enforcement detain 15, arrest 6 after drug search in St. Cloud

Six people were arrested in St. Cloud on Tuesday following a search of a home as a part of a drug investigation.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on the 400 block of 6th Street Northeast just after 1:30 p.m. in connection with the alleged sale and distribution of narcotics, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Officials say 15 people were detained as a result of the search.

Six of those people were arrested and brought to the Benton County Jail for active warrants, including Amy Lynn Heller, 30, who was wanted for failure to appear; Hassan Ayan Mohamed, 28, who was wanted for felony theft; Christina Nicole Roketa, 40, who was wanted for drug possession; Alrondin Armel Mcmorris, 39, who was wanted for felony drug possession; Wendell Lorin Springfield, 33, who was wanted for failure to appear for a motor vehicle theft and domestic abuse no contact order violation; and Victor Joseph Mertz, 22, who was wanted for felony theft.

No injuries were reported during the execution of the search warrant and subsequent arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org