Law enforcement asks for public’s help in locating missing Chanhassen man

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old.

Casey Ferrier-Schanzenbach was last seen leaving his home in Chanhassen on April 16. Authorities don’t know his direction of travel/destination or what he was wearing.

Ferrier-Schanzenbach is missing his thumb and index finger on his right hand. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. Police say he has a muscular build.

He has red hair and a beard, with hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ferrier-Schanzenbach or has information on his whereabouts can call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231.