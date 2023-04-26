Law enforcement asks for public’s help in locating missing Chanhassen man

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP
Courtesy of Carver County Sheriff's Office

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old.

Casey Ferrier-Schanzenbach was last seen leaving his home in Chanhassen on April 16. Authorities don’t know his direction of travel/destination or what he was wearing.

Ferrier-Schanzenbach is missing his thumb and index finger on his right hand. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. Police say he has a muscular build.

He has red hair and a beard, with hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ferrier-Schanzenbach or has information on his whereabouts can call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231.