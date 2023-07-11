Law enforcement asking for help finding missing northern Minnesota man

The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 51-year-old Kenneth Scott Peterson, of Meadowlands, Minn., as first reported by KSTP’s sister station WDIO.

Peterson was last seen around noon on July 6 leaving his house and walking southbound on Highway 7

Peterson is described as being 5’11” and has an average build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and a baseball hat. He also typically wears eyeglasses, authorities say.

Anyone having any information on his whereabouts please contact the St. Louis County Dispatch at 218-742-9825.