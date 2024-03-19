LaunchPad Golf to open first US location in Prior Lake

The first LaunchPad Golf location in the United States is set to open next year in partnership with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC).

The Canadian company’s first U.S. location will be next to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake.

According to the company, the two-story, 25,000-square-foot facility will feature a 160,000-square-foot driving range, 40 heated golf suites, two bars and a full-service restaurant.

“We are excited to welcome LaunchPad Golf to the U.S. and expand our tribe’s golf offerings,” SMSC Chairman Cole Miller said. “This year-round golf entertainment enterprise will provide an incredible experience for guests of all skill levels. It will be an excellent complement to our premium golf course, The Meadows at Mystic Lake.”

LaunchPad Golf currently has two other locations in Calgary, Alberta.

Construction will begin as early as this spring with an anticipated opening in mid-2025.