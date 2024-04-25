Latest drought report shows large improvements across Minnesota, Wisconsin

Dry conditions are continuing to improve across Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A report released Thursday morning shows just over a quarter of the entire state of Minnesota isn’t experiencing any kind of dry conditions – including the entire Twin Cities metro area. Last week, that percentage stood at just below 13%.

Meanwhile, at little over 12.5% of the state is still under a severe drought, stretching from Cass and Crow Wing County to the far northwest corner of the state and to the Canadian border. That number has increased from last week’s report of 11.33%.

The percentage for moderate drought dropped slightly, from 44.3% to 42.6%, with the majority of those conditions stretching from the tip of the Arrowhead region over to the North Dakota border and south to the northern parts of Morrison and Todd Counties.

In Wisconsin, more than half the state isn’t experiencing any kind of dry conditions, with more than 56.3% of the state reporting so – that’s more than double from last week’s report, which was 24.94%.

Severe drought covers less than 3.3% of Wisconsin, with moderate drought reported at just over 19% of the state. Last week, those numbers were 5.3% and 28.34%, respectively.

Areas along the state border with Minnesota are reporting either abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, with counties directly east of the Twin Cities metro reporting no dry conditions.

More rain is expected to fall throughout the region starting late Thursday night and through the weekend. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.