Latest Cargill report details $177B in annual revenue

Cargill, the Minnesota-based food and agricultural company, recently released its 2023 annual report outlining the 2023 fiscal year.

Cargill saw $177 billion in revenue from June 2022 through May 2023, marking a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue, according to the report.

With over 160,000 employees across 70 countries, Cargill says they’re focusing their efforts on “people first” with initiatives including safer production facilities and injury prevention. Cargill said reducing the need for people to work in confined or elevated spaces enhances the company’s control over safety efforts.

Additionally, Cargill has committed to cut greenhouse gas emissions from their North American beef supply chain by 30% by 2030, according to the report. Cargill is partnering with Nestle and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to funnel around $30 million toward the BeefUp Sustainability project.

“From our unique vantage point at the center of the food system, Cargill is better positioned than ever to reimagine what’s possible. With the best teams in the world, a winning strategy, powerful global partnerships, and a relentless committment to our purpose, that’s exactly what we’re doing.” Brian Sikes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cargill