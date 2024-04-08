Late night Minneapolis crash injures at least 2 people

The crash happened on 6th Street SE and SE Oak Street.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to find out more about an overnight crash that left at least two people hurt in Minneapolis.

Police and other first responders were found just behind Huntington Bank Stadium at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Sixth Street Southeast near Oak Street.

Two people were seen by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer being loaded into separate ambulances.

KSTP-TV has reached out to Minneapolis police for details on the crash and will update this article as information becomes available.