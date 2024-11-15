Late-night fire leaves 6 displaced, no injuries reported

The Minneapolis Fire Department says six people are without a home after a fire late Thursday night on the city's south side.

According to the fire department, flames broke out in the attic of a home on 4th Avenue South near East 32nd Street, located in the city’s Central neighborhood.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene just after 11 p.m. captured video of crews at the home, looking for hot spots. Fire officials say no injuries have been reported so far.

No word on the cause of the fire.