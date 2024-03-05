Late-night fire destroys Minneapolis townhome

Crews were at a building located at 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street around midnight.

Minneapolis fire officials say two people have been released after being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation during a late-night fire on Monday.

According to the department, crews were called to a fire at a townhome located at 2409 18th Avenue South around 11:40 p.m.

When the department arrived, smoke and fire were showing, and they discovered some residents may still be inside.

After forcing their way in and evacuating residents, crews discovered a fire at the end unit in a row of residential townhomes.

Firefighters then searched and evacuated all of the residential townhomes and called for a second alarm, as well as a Metro Transit bus in order to shelter residents.

The flames were eventually extinguished after several hours. Fire officials say the Red Cross is helping one adult and two children since their building is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.