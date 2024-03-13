Late-night fire damages two St. Paul garages

The fire happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lyton Place West and Rice Street.

No word on any potential injuries during a late-night garage fire in St. Paul.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of crews at the scene, located in the area of Lyton Place near Rice Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The garage had extensive damage, and a nearby garage was also damaged.

Check back for updates as the St. Paul Fire Department releases information.