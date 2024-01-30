Late night chimney fire extends to Maple Grove townhouse, no injuries reported

The Maple Grove Fire Department said their crews responded to a fire at home late Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 9200 block of Upland Lane North in Maple Grove after getting the call after 11 p.m.

Updated reports described a fire in the chimney extending into the walls of one of the units inside a four-plex townhouse.

Fire crews at the scene found smoke pushing from the eves and “significant heat along the roof peak.”

The fire was knocked down, and a wall was opened to completely extinguish the rest of the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

The fire is not considered suspicious, officials say.