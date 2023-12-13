Late CWD hunt to be held this weekend in parts of Minnesota

Firearms deer hunters are getting another chance to bag a buck this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding a special hunt in several areas of the state that are dealing with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The deer permit areas (DPA) open for the hunt are DPA 342, 605, 643, and 645 through 649. The DNR said DPA 342 was added after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.

Officials say CWD sampling is mandatory for deer harvested in this special hunt, and carcass movement restrictions apply to all late-hunt DPAs except for 342. Those who hunt in 342 are encouraged, but not required, to keep whole carcasses within the DPA until the carcasses are quartered or the meat is de-boned.

The hunt runs from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 15 through Dec. 18.

CLICK HERE for information on permits, CWD sampling, land access and other details on late CWD hunts.

DNR officials say the hunts are used to assess potential disease spread and to help mitigate the risk of CWD transmission by reducing the number of deer.

CLICK HERE for general information about this year’s hunting seasons.