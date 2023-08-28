Last day with lifeguards at 3 Minneapolis beaches

Monday is the final day that three popular Minneapolis beaches will have lifeguard services for the season.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says it will end lifeguard services at Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach after Aug. 28.

The decision is being made because MPRB says many seasonal lifeguards have left for school, sports or other obligations.

All current lifeguard staff members will keep Jim Lupient Water Park, North Commons Water Park and Webber Natural Swimming Pool open for regularly scheduled hours through Labor Day, the board says.

Despite the end of lifeguard service at the three beaches, MPRB notes that the public will still be able to use all 12 city beaches during regular hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.