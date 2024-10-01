Last Call: Anoka Social District closing for the season on Oct. 6

The Anoka Social District will be coming to a close in 2024, where it will remain until its reopening in 2025.

Sunday, Oct. 6, will mark the last day of the second running of the Anoka Social District. The program ran for six months, during which time city staff and licensed bar and restaurant owners tested the area’s sustainability of allowing alcoholic beverages to be consumed freely by of age adults in branded cups.

Community Development Director Doug Borglund said that, similarly to 2023, their trial run in 2024 was a success, with few issues. Borglund said they are planning for the district to reopen in 2025 starting in May, and will take the next few months to report their findings for the year.

“With the success of the 2023 district, we extended the timeframe and the boundaries in the downtown for 2024,” Borglund said. “We continue to see success and have experienced very few issues. Staff will be reporting its findings to the state to help develop a comprehensive plan for other cities throughout Minnesota that are considering developing a social district. We look forward to another successful district in 2025.”

Two final events will be held at City Hall River Plaza within the district. One is Anoka Vintage Fest, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The final day, Sunday will showcase the Anoka Halloween Great Pumpkin Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.