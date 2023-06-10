Large firefighter presence in Blaine amidst house fire

Fire crews in Blaine are responding to a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was on the scene at the 8600 block of Dunkirk Court Northeast around 1 p.m.

Matt Montain, the Blaine Assistant Fire Chief, said crews found a fully engulfed garage upon arriving on the scene. The fire spread to the home and a neighboring home, which fire crews worked to put out.

There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping anyone displaced by the fire, Blaine fire crews said.

