Lanes to l-94 to close overnight Thursday

The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are set to close near the I-694/I-494 ramps at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

This is part of the Metro Transit’s Gold Line bus rapid transit (BRT) construction project that is meant to link people to job centers, housing, transit stations and other key destinations along the I-94 corridor.

Drivers should follow posted signs to Century Avenue to eastbound I-94 to access I-694/I-494 as the work is getting done.

Lanes are set to reopen early Friday morning.

Metro Transit said construction efforts may change due to weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

A map showing construction updates of the project can be found here.