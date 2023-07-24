Lane closures in downtown St. Paul to start Monday

Motorists who typically travel throughout downtown St. Paul may need to find alternate routes starting Monday as a bikeway project begins in the area.

According to the city, workers will close westbound Kellogg Boulevard from Jackson Street to Robert Street on Monday, July 24. That closure will be in effect for weeks as the Capital City Bikeway is built.

Lane closures will also be in place on Kellogg Boulevard from Robert Street to Cedar Street. Vehicle and bicycle traffic will have one lane to share in the westbound direction and two lanes in the eastbound direction.

There will also be sidewalks on both sides of Kellogg Boulevard available for pedestrians.

A detour will also be in place for vehicles and bicyclists. Westbound traffic will be diverted from Kellogg Boulevard to Sibley Street, take a left on 7th Street, another left on St. Peter Street, and then go back to Kellogg. Eastbound traffic will take Kellogg before turning left on Wabasha Street, a right on 7th Street, right on Jackson Street and then turning left on Kellogg Boulevard.

A separated bikeway will be on the north side of Kellogg Boulevard, and there will also be new sidewalks on that same side. There will also be improvements made to signs, lights, signals, sewers and more.

CLICK HERE for the latest information about the project.