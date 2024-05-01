Lane closures begin Wednesday on Highway 169 in Jordan, Shakopee

A road improvement project on Highway 169 in the area of Jordan and Shakopee is beginning on Wednesday morning.

Highway 169 will be reduced to one northbound and one southbound lane between Highway 21 in Jordan and Highway 41 in Jackson Township through mid-August, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The lane closures began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

In addition, beginning Wednesday through late June, motorists will be limited to right-in, right-out access to Highway 169 in the vicinity of the project, except at the following intersections.

173rd Street (J-turns for cars only)

166th Street

Bluff Drive

Highway 41 interchange

In Shakopee, crews will repave and repair Highway 169 between Highway 21 in Jordan and Marystown Road in Shakopee in order to build new medians and eliminate left turns onto Highway 169.

Work on a different section of Highway 169 began on Monday, just south of Garrison.

There, MnDOT says the highway will be closed between Crow wing County Road 26 and County Road 2/460th Street. A detour using Crow Wing County Road 26, County Road 8 and County Road 2/460th Street will be marked.

Work in that area is being done to replace three culverts under the road. Lanes are expected to reopen by 12 p.m. Friday. However, a bigger project will begin in late May to resurface seven miles of Highway 169 along the western side of Mille Lacs Lake.

For more information on the road closures, CLICK HERE.