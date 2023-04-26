Lakeville police seek public’s help finding missing 66-year-old last seen in Minneapolis

Lakeville police have requested the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old.

Gary Garbo was last seen Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of East Franklin Street in Minneapolis.

Garbo is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray-brown hair.

The Lakeville Police Department said it is concerned for Garbo’s welfare. Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts should call 911.