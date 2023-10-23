Lakeville man dies after crashing motorcycle in southeast Minnesota

A Lakeville man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his vehicle in southeast Minnesota.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. along Highway 60 near County Road 13 in Wabasha County.

The man was driving the motorcycle west when it left the roadway and crashed, the report states.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol identified him as 36-year-old Jeffrey Patrick Nelson.

It’s still unclear what caused Nelson to run off the road but the crash remains under investigation. No other vehicles were reportedly involved.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time, and investigators believe no alcohol was involved, according to the report.