Lakefield toddler dies after falling from window in Sioux Falls

A toddler from southwest Minnesota has died after falling from a window in South Dakota last week.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the child’s father — who is the head basketball coach at Jackson County Central — 1½-year-old Madden died on April 15 after suffering an injury in Sioux Falls. The family is from Lakefield, about 80 miles east of Sioux Falls.

According to ABC affiliate KSFY, Sioux Falls police say Madden fell from a window on the third floor of Club House Hotel and Suites on Louise Avenue at around 9 a.m. on April 13.

A GoFundMe that was created for Madden says he was rushed to the hospital but later died. The fundraiser has raised over $60,000 so far, which will go toward the family to support expenses.

Madden has an older sister and the family is expecting another child in August. His organs will be donated, according to an update on the GoFundMe.

It’s unknown how he fell from the window, officials say.