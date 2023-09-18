Lake Vermilion boat crash leaves 2 from metro area injured

Two people from the Twin Cities area were hospitalized after a boat crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO reports that deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a boat crash on Rainbow Island, located in Daisy Bay on Lake Vermilion just after 9 p.m.

Responding law enforcement then found that a pontoon boat struck the island and the crash had thrown a woman from the boat onto the island. She was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The boat’s driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the two are from the Twin Cities metro area and were visiting the area on vacation.

Investigators believe nighttime darkness and alcohol were contributing factors in the accident.