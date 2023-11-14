Lake in BWCA watershed labeled as “impaired” by MPCA

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) recently released its biennial draft of impaired waters in Minnesota — and a lake near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) made the list.

Birch Lake, a recreational lake in the Superior National Forest in the watershed of the BWCA and an official “wild rice lake”, and a portion of the Dunka River near Ely and Babbitt have been found to exceed Minnesota’s wild rice sulfate standard of 10 mg/L.

A spokesperson with the Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness (NMW) and the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters say they’ve been monitoring the waters of Birch Lake for over four years and “unequivocally” found that the lake exceeds state standards or sulfate, according to a news release from NMW.

The data from NMW — which they say is the most high-quality sulfate data for Birch Lake in the MPCA’s possession — makes up 90% of the water quality data on the lake in the MPCA’s database.

“Thank you to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Commissioner Kessler for following the scientific evidence and listing Birch Lake as an impaired waterbody,” stated Ingrid Lyons, Executive Director of NMW and the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, “NMW is a small but mighty group conducting professional-level scientific research that shined a light on the ignored pollution of Birch Lake. Thanks to my science team’s tireless water quality monitoring, we are one step closer to protecting the Boundary Waters once and for all.”

Every two years, the federal Clean Water Act requires Minnesota officials to develop a list of impaired waters. Officials with NMW say if Birch Lake is recognized as impaired by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in April, the Clean Water Act will be triggered and the state will be required to clean up and mitigate pollution.

The impaired waters list will be available Nov. 14 until Jan. 12 for public comment.

“NMW has built a rigorous monitoring program. It produces solid water quality data, which we share with the 1854 Treaty Authority, the EPA, and the State. The data reveal the serious mining pollution flowing into Birch Lake every day, and made the MPCA’s listing of Birch Lake as a wild rice water impaired for sulfate the correct and unavoidable decision,” stated Matt Norton, Director of Science and Policy at NMW and Save the Boundary Waters.