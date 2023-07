World-famous singer and performer Lady Gaga was unknowingly in the Twin Cities this weekend and dined out in Minneapolis Sunday.

Café & Bar Lurcat says the pop star ate at their Loring Park restaurant Sunday night.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said they were delighted to have Lady Gaga for dinner and thanked her for choosing their restaurant.

It is unknown why the star was in the metro. She is not currently on tour.