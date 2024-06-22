KSTP/SurveyUSA poll: Minnesotans split on handling of charges against state trooper

New results have been released in an exclusive KSTP/SurveyUSA poll regarding a now-dismissed criminal case against a Minnesota state trooper that made statement headlines.

State Trooper Ryan Londregan originally faced criminal charges for killing Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop last July. Following months of debate and headlines, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty decided to drop those charges.

When asked whether they approved of Moriarty’s handling of the case, the largest share of respondents — 39% — said they weren’t sure; 33% approved of her handling of the case, and 29% disapproved.

When asked about the decision to file charges against Londregan, 38% said no charges should have been filed in the first place, 25% said charging Londregan was the right call, and 36% were unsure.

You can view the full results of the poll below.