KS95 morning show host Ryan Roos departing after more than 20 years with the station

A longtime host of the KS95 Morning Show is leaving after over 20 years with the station.

Ryan Roos’ last day with Crisco and Dez will be next Friday, March 29, Roos announced during Wednesday’s morning broadcast.

Roos said part of his decision to leave stems from his desire to try new things outside of the radio industry.

St. Paul native Wes McKane was named as Roos’ replacement, according to an Instagram post from McKane. McKane has experience hosting radio shows in Chicago and Milwaukee after working for local radio earlier in his career.

“After a nationwide search of America’s best talent to join Crisco and Dez on one of the best morning shows in America, we found a guy who grew up on the east side of St. Paul,” said KS95 Brand Manager Mat Mitchell. “We could not be more pleased to welcome Wes McKane back to his hometown!”

The station is asking the public to share their favorite memories of Ryan by calling 651-645-9455, adding that some of them will be played back for him.

“Ryan means the world to us and we know how important he is to all of you as well,” his morning show cohosts wrote on social media.