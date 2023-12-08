KS95 for Kids, ‘Clouds’ Choir at MOA Friday

KS95 Clouds Choir For a Cause

An annual fundraiser for children’s cancer research is taking place Friday at Mall of America.

KS95 is hosting its 25th annual on-air fundraiser, KS95 for Kids, during the day, live from the mall. Then, at 6 p.m., the “Clouds” Choir for a Cause will perform.

It’s the 11th year the choir will sing holiday songs and songs to celebrate the life and legacy of Zach Sobiech, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2009 at the age of 14. He died in 2013, but fans pushed his song, “Clouds,” up to No. 1 on iTunes after his death. His family also created the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund in his memory, which has raised over $4.1 million for cancer research.

The public is invited to gather in the mall’s rotunda to help celebrate his life and sing holiday songs while supporting cancer research.

KS95’s fundraiser benefits Gillette Children’s and M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital Cancer Program, and has raised more than $19 million since it started.