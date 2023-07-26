Kowlaski’s workers in the west metro announce 3-day strike

Over 600 workers from six Kowalski’s Markets locations across the west metro have announced that they plan to strike from Aug. 4-6, according to a news release from union United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663.

The workers voted to authorize a strike on Monday, UFCW Local 663 said.

The locations affected include:

Hennepin

Lyndale

Parkview

Eagan

Eden Prairie

Exelsior

UFCW Local 663 released the following statement:

“On Monday, our coworkers stood together against company intimidation and demonstrated our power as a union and voted to authorize a strike. Kowalski’s has engaged in unfair labor practices meant to stop us from exercising our rights despite our tireless efforts to serve customers every day. We are calling for an Unfair Labor Practices strike to be held from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Hennepin, Lyndale, Parkview, Eagan, Eden Prairie and Excelsior locations. As a bargaining committee, we know that the decision to call a strike is always a last resort, however, we refuse to continue to be bullied by our employer. Kowalski’s should surely understand that this type of behavior has a negative impact on workers, customers and the communities we are proud to serve. We are open to meeting Kowalski’s at the table before August 4 to bargain in good faith for a contract that reflects our hard work.”

Kowalski’s sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in response to the planned strike:

Kowalskis is very proud of our current proposal which includes historically high wage increases as well as a more comprehensive and less expensive healthcare plan for our union employees. UFCW 663 leadership is misleading Kowalski’s employees with false information and intimidation tactics. We will continue to fight for what’s just for our employees and we will do it with respect and transparency. We can also assure you that we are not and would never bully our employees in anyway. We continue to be committed to our stakeholders.