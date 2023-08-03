Kowalski’s workers approve new contract

A week after reaching a tentative deal to avoid a planned strike, unionized workers at Kowalski’s Market stores have officially approved the deal.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 says the workers “overwhelmingly” voted to ratify the contract.

It’s a two-year deal that includes pay raises from $2 to $4 per hour by spring 2025, expands 401(k) access and contributions, and allows for union health care, according to UFCW Local 663.

“I’m so happy that my coworkers and I are getting the raises we fought for. I am inspired to be a part of strengthening our union one contract at a time,” said Kim Cizl, a union bargaining committee member from the Hennepin Kowalski’s deli.

“I’m excited we secured pay equity for all union employees, because it allows the work environment to feel more fair and just, and that’s important to me,” Aidan Lindon, a deli specialist at the Eden Prairie Kowalski’s, added.