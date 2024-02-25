Kowalski’s Eagan location closes for good Saturday

A grocery store in Eagan is officially closed for good.

Kowalski’s Markets announced that the store on Diffley Road would permanently close at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Despite a long tenure and efforts made by stakeholders and management, the store just wasn’t profitable, Kowalski’s said.

Kris Kowalski-Christiansen, CEO, said that Eagan employees are being offered positions at other locations, including two locations that will be opening in 2024 and 2025. The employees will keep their current status, pay and benefits.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” Kowalski-Christiansen said. “We have done business in and partnered with the wonderful Eagan community for 16 years. The customers who made us a part of their lives were well-loved by our staff; many amazing friendships were forged during our time in Eagan. To everyone who called the Eagan market ‘my Kowalski’s,’ my family and I say, ‘thank you.’”