Koochiching County crash leaves 3 dead, 2 seriously injured

Three people are dead and two have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Koochiching County on Sunday.

Around 11:05 a.m., a Chevy Silverado was going west on Highway 1 in Northome when it collided with a Ford F150 going east, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The head-on collision caused the Chevy to rest in the eastbound traffic lane while the Ford went into the eastbound ditch.

One occupant of the Chevy, 24-year-old Riley Walter Scheidecker, died in the crash. Two 26-year-old men suffered life-threatening injuries, while another 26-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of the people in the Ford, 27-year-old Joseph Michael Carlson and 27-year-old John Clifford Corazzo, died in the crash.

Koochiching County, Blackduck Ambulance and Littlefork Ambulance assisted in the crash.