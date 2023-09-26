Klobuchar joins calls for Democratic Sen. Menendez to resign

Another member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation has joined the group of lawmakers calling on Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey to resign after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.

Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., issued the following statement:

“I believe Senator Menendez should resign. The charges documented in the criminal indictment demonstrate egregious conduct that violates the public trust.”

Menendez has so far rejected those calls, saying nearly half a million dollars in cash authorities found in his home was from his personal savings, not from bribes, and was on hand for emergencies.

Several other Democrats, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., have said they believe Menendez should resign.