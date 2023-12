Kirk Cousins seriously loves Kohl’s Cash.

The Vikings quarterback showed off a sparkling Kohl’s Cash chain while talking with Peyton and Eli Manning on “Manningcast,” a live television broadcast of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Cousins said Kohl’s sent him the chain, which is one of the only chains he’s ever received.

The chain was gifted to Cousins after a photo of him wearing a plaid shirt he bought at Kohl’s went viral last year.

You just know this dude is rolling in Kohl's Cash. pic.twitter.com/56RXRurLV6 — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) September 12, 2022