Kickoff to summer at the fair begins

The third annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair begins Thursday night and is set to continue into Sunday evening.

The event serves as an appetizer for those who don’t want to wait for the Minnesota State Fair festivities later this summer.

Organizers say more than 30 food vendors will be in attendance, as well as more than 20 “specialty Minnesota merchants” along with live music, games and prizes.

Children who are 4 years old or younger will be able to attend for free, while adults can buy tickets for $12.50 in advance. Adult tickets at the gate will be sold for $15.50.

Attendance is limited per day, and the event schedule can be seen below:

-Thursday, May 25: 4:00-9:00 p.m.

-Friday, May 26: 4:00-9:00 p.m.

-Saturday, May 27: 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

-Sunday, May 28: 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets online, or call 800-514-3849.

More information on the event can be found HERE.