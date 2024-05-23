Kickoff to Summer at the Fair begins Thursday

The Minnesota State Fair begins in 90 days and Minnesotans who can’t wait can get an early taste of the fair starting on Thursday.

It’s the first day of the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, now in its fourth year.

Fans of the fair can gather at the fairgrounds and sample the Great Minnesota Get Together.

This year’s event features nearly 40 vendors, music, entertainment, games and more.

Event organizers say the kickoff is a “slice-of-the-fair” featuring a laid-back patio vibe.

Tickets are $13 online and $16 at the gate. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday.