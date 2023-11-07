Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band coming to US Bank Stadium in May

One of the top touring artists of the past two decades is stopping in Minneapolis next year and bringing some high-profile friends with him.

Kenny Chesney’s “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour,” featuring Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, is set to stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 4, 2024.

Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale online next Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.

The stop in Minneapolis will be one of 18 shows on the four-month tour, which is playing only at NFL stadiums.

Chesney is the only country artist on Billboard’s top 10 touring artists of the last 25 years and is an eight-time Entertainer of the Year Award-winner. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group with six consecutive top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. Uncle Kracker is a multi-platinum performer who partnered with Chesney on the massive hit “When The Sun Goes Down.” Moroney started singing as a teen in Georgia and was named a 2023 artist to watch by the likes of Amazon Music, Pandora and Spotify.